Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will be evaluated week-to-week
Harris (hip) will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis going forward.
Harris is still dealing with a strained right hip, which has kept him out of each of the last two games. The Nuggets hope to have him back in the mix sometime in December, but at this point it's unclear when, exactly, the shooting guard will be cleared to return. For now, it's safe to rule him out of Saturday's game in Atlanta.
