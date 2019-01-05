Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will come off bench again

Harris will come off the bench for a third straight game Saturday against the Hornets, Chris Dempsey of the Nuggets' official site reports.

Although Harris played 31 minutes on Thursday -- scoring 14 points in the process -- coach Michael Malone has opted to continue utilizing the starting lineup that sustained success during the absences of Harris and Paul Millsap. The decision shouldn't have too much of an effect on Harris' playing time, and the fifth-year guard can be expected to rejoin the starters "in a timely manner". Through 23 games, Harris is averaging 16.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.1 steals in 31.7 minutes.