Harris (knee) is expected to miss another 2-to-3 games, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Harris had already been ruled out of Tuesday's contest, but it appears he's also set to miss Thursday's matchup with the Timberwolves. That would bring a potential return into play Saturday, though there's no guarantees Harris is ready to go at that point. Harris will likely try and ramp up his activity later this week, but his availability for the rest of the season remains very much in question. The Nuggets continue to fight for one of the final spots in the Western Conference playoff race.