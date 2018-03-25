Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will miss another two games
Harris (knee) will sit out both Monday's game against the 76ers and Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.
Harris was originally targeting a return for Monday's contest, but coach Michael Malone clarified over the weekend that his earliest potential return date would be Friday against the Thunder. That rules Harris out for the next two games and could potentially mean a few additional absences after that depending on how his knee continues to progress. Coach Malone did mention that Harris was moving the best he has since suffering the injury, which does provide some added optimism for him to be back in the lineup by the end of the week. For now, Will Barton will continue to start in his place, with the likes of Devin Harris and Torrey Craig potentially seeing more time off the bench.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Hopes to return Monday vs. Philly•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out at least a week•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Officially out Monday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Likely out 3-to-4 more games•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable Saturday vs. Memphis•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...