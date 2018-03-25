Harris (knee) will sit out both Monday's game against the 76ers and Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, Gina Mizell of the Denver Post reports.

Harris was originally targeting a return for Monday's contest, but coach Michael Malone clarified over the weekend that his earliest potential return date would be Friday against the Thunder. That rules Harris out for the next two games and could potentially mean a few additional absences after that depending on how his knee continues to progress. Coach Malone did mention that Harris was moving the best he has since suffering the injury, which does provide some added optimism for him to be back in the lineup by the end of the week. For now, Will Barton will continue to start in his place, with the likes of Devin Harris and Torrey Craig potentially seeing more time off the bench.