Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will not play Monday
Harris (groin) will not play in Monday's game against the Pistons, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Harris will miss his third straight game as he continues to deal with a right adductor strain. Malik Beasley will likely continue to see a larger role in his absence. His next opportunity to play is Wednesday against Nets and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
