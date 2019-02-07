Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will not play vs. 76ers

Harris (groin) has been ruled out for Friday's game in Philadelphia, T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com reports.

Harris continues his battle with a right adductor strain and will miss his fifth straight game as a result. There's been no indication as to how far away Harris is from being back on the court, but Malik Beasley will remain in the starting lineup for as long as he is out.

