Harris (personal) will take the floor for Saturday's contest against the Spurs.

With Harris back in the rotation, Will Barton will seemingly head back to the bench and see a reduced role along with Malik Beasley. Over his past seven appearances, Harris has averaged 20.0 points, 3.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals across 36.7 minutes per game.

