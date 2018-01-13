Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will play Saturday
Harris (personal) will take the floor for Saturday's contest against the Spurs.
With Harris back in the rotation, Will Barton will seemingly head back to the bench and see a reduced role along with Malik Beasley. Over his past seven appearances, Harris has averaged 20.0 points, 3.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals across 36.7 minutes per game.
