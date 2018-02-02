Play

Harris (ankle) will play Thursday against the Thunder, Aniello Piro of Mile High Sports reports.

Harris was probable heading into the contest after dealing with some ankle soreness but the shooting guard will be good to go, look for him to resume his regular role in the starting rotation. Harris is averaging 19.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds across 34 minutes per game over the past week.

