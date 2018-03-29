Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will remain out Friday
Harris (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, Chris Dempsey of Nuggets.com reports.
Harris was given a doubtful designation earlier in the week, so this was the expected course of action all along. He'll have another couple of days off prior to Sunday's game against the Bucks, though Harris will likely need to return to practice in some capacity in order to get the green light to play. In the meantime, Will Barton should continue to start in his place.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Doubtful Friday vs. Thunder•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will miss another two games•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Hopes to return Monday vs. Philly•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Out at least a week•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Officially out Monday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Likely out 3-to-4 more games•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.