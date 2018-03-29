Harris (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, Chris Dempsey of Nuggets.com reports.

Harris was given a doubtful designation earlier in the week, so this was the expected course of action all along. He'll have another couple of days off prior to Sunday's game against the Bucks, though Harris will likely need to return to practice in some capacity in order to get the green light to play. In the meantime, Will Barton should continue to start in his place.