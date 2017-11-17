Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will return Friday
Harris (shoulder) will be available for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Harris missed a pair of games with soreness in his shoulder, but he'll return to action Friday after a layoff of more than a week. Expect Harris to start at shooting guard, likely pushing Will Barton back to the bench.
More News
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...