Nuggets' Gary Harris: Will start Thursday vs. Bucks
Harris (foot) will will start Thursday against the Bucks.
Harris was considered probable heading into the contest due to some bruising on his foot, but he will be all cleared for the Nuggets final game before entering the All-Star break. If he is bothered by the injury at all, look for Malik Beasley to potentially see more minutes off the bench.
