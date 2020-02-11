Nuggets' Gary Harris: Woeful February continues
Harris (thigh) posted eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 127-120 win over the Spurs.
Harris hasn't missed a single game due to his thigh problem, but his performances have been woeful of late. He missed two games in late February and hasn't been able to post decent numbers since then, as he is averaging just 5.6 points while shooting 23.1 percent from the field in five February outings.
