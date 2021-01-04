Harris recorded just two points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds and a block across 25 minutes in Sunday's win at Minnesota.

The Nuggets ended their two-game losing run Sunday, but Harris was unable to shake off his shooting woes -- he has made just three shots from beyond the arc (on 24 attempts) and is averaging just 7.7 points per game across his first six appearances, all of them as a starter. That scoring average would easily be the worst of his career excepting his rookie year -- he averaged just 3.4 points per game, but playing just 13.1 minutes a night, during the 2014-15 season.