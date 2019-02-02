Nuggets' Gary Harris: Won't play Saturday

Harris (groin) is out Saturday against the Timberwolves.

A right adductor strain will keep Harris off the floor for a second straight contest after he missed Friday's game against Houston. In his stead, Malik Beasley stepped up, dropping 35 points on 17 shots, plus three assists, two rebounds and a steal in 41 minutes.

