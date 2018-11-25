Nuggets' Gary Harris: Won't play Saturday
Harris (ankle) has been ruled out Saturday against the Thunder, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Harris went through pregame warmups but was in too much discomfort to take the floor. Malik Beasley and Torrey Craig should see extra run with Harris sidelined.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Still questionable Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Questionable Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Plays season-high 39 minutes in loss•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Collects 15 points Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores team-high 20 points Saturday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...