Play

Nuggets' Gary Harris: Won't play Thursday

Harris will not play Thursday against the Jazz for personal reasons.

Harris will miss at least one game while tending to an undisclosed personal matter. His availability for the second half of Denver's back-to-back set is not yet known, so he should be tentatively considered questionable for Friday's game in Milwaukee. Torrey Craig is a candidate to start in his place Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories