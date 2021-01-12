Harris (personal) is unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Harris will be sidelined for Tuesday's contest due to unspecified personal reasons, and it's unclear if his availability for Thursday's game against Golden State will be affected. PJ Dozier and Facundo Campazzo should see increased run in his absence.
