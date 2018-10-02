Nuggets' Gary Harris: Won't play Tuesday
Harris (hamstring) will be held out of Tuesday's preseason game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Harris had previously been listed as questionable, but with Wednesday being a meaningless preseason contest, he'll remain on the bench. The 24-year-old will have a whole week until Denver's next game, so it seems likely that he'll be ready to take the court Oct. 9 against the Clippers.
