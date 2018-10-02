Harris (hamstring) will be held out of Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Harris had previously been listed as questionable, but with Wednesday being a meaningless preseason contest, he'll remain on the bench. The 24-year-old will have a whole week until Denver's next game, so it seems likely that he'll be ready to take the court Oct. 9 against the Clippers.