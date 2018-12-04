Nuggets' Gary Harris: Won't return Monday
Harris has been ruled out for the remained of Monday's game against Toronto due to a right hip injury, Jason Kosmicki of the Nuggets Radio Network reports.
Although the severity of Harris' injury is still unknown, it's evidently serious enough to keep him out for the rest of the contest. Malik Beasley and Torrey Craig figure to see more run with Harris sidelined.
