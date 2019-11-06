Nuggets' Gary Harris: Won't return Tuesday
Harris won't return to Tuesday's contest due to an ankle injury, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Harris was seen limping to the locker room in Tuesday's matchup versus the Heat after reportedly suffering an ankle injury. The guard should be considered day-to-day until further news regarding his injury surfaces.
More News
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Limps to locker room•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Solid showing in loss•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Scores 13 points•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Plays team-high 35 minutes in win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Nice effort in preseason win•
-
Nuggets' Gary Harris: Disappointing season comes to an end•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...