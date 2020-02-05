Nuggets' Gerald Green: Moving to Denver
Green (foot) is being trading to the Nuggets as part of a four-team deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
Green is part of a massive four-team deal that includes the likes of Robert Covington, Clint Capela, Nene, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Keita Bates-Diop, Jarred Vanderbilt, Noah Vonleh and Jordan Bell. The veteran guard underwent foot surgery back in October and has been working his way back to the court since. According to T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com, the Nuggets are planning to waive Green to free up a roster spot.
