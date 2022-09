Golden signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nuggets on Monday, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Golden appeared in 37 games during his final collegiate season at Richmond, averaging 13.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 27.6 minutes per contest. He'll now look to compete for one of the Nuggets' final roster spots ahead of the 2022-23 season, but it's more likely he ends up in the G League.