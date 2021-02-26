Whittington (knee) suited up for Thursday's 112-110 loss to the Wizards but wasn't summoned from the bench.

Whittington was active for the first time in his NBA career after the Nuggets cleared him to dress after he missed the first three months of the season while recovering from a left knee injury that eventually required arthroscopic surgery. The two-way rookie unsurprisingly went unused in a tight game, and he's unlikely to be a regular factor in head coach Michael Malone's rotation this season.