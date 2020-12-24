Whittington (knee) is out Friday against the Clippers, Kendra Andrews of The Athletic reports.
Whittington will miss a second consecutive contest due to a sprained left knee. Even when he returns, he likely won't have a significant role with the Nuggets.
