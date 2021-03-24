Whittington (knee) is out Wednesday against the Raptors.
Whittington hasn't been a regular part of the rotation for the Nuggets, so neither the team nor fantasy managers should be affected significantly by his absence.
More News
-
Nuggets' Greg Whittington: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Greg Whittington: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Greg Whittington: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Greg Whittington: Dresses, but doesn't play•
-
Nuggets' Greg Whittington: Available Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Greg Whittington: Upgraded to questionable•