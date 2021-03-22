Whittington (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game at Orlando. Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
The 28-year-old has been dealing with knee soreness over the past few days, and his status is up in the air for Tuesday. Whittington has played sparingly when healthy this season, so his availability is unlikely to have an affect on coach Michael Malone's rotations.
