Nuggets' Greg Whittington: Ruled out Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Whittington (knee) won't play Saturday against Philadelphia.
Whittington still hasn't taken the court this year while dealing with a knee sprain. A timetable for his return still hasn't been established.
