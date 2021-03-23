Whitting (knee) is inactive for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
The 28-year-old was considered questionable for Tuesday's contest and won't be suiting up in Orlando. Whittington's status is also in question for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Nuggets' Greg Whittington: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Greg Whittington: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Greg Whittington: Dresses, but doesn't play•
-
Nuggets' Greg Whittington: Available Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Greg Whittington: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Nuggets' Greg Whittington: Doubtful Thursday•