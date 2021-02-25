The Nuggets list Whittington (knee) as questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Whittington was previously listed as doubtful, so the Nuggets may have been encouraged with how the big man fared during the team's morning shootaround. The two-way rookie has been sidelined all season with a left knee injury, for which he later went arthroscopic surgery in January. Whittington looks like he's nearly ready to make his NBA debut, but even if available Thursday, he probably won't see the court outside of a garbage-time scenario.