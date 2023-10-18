Tyson totaled 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 loss to the Clippers.

Tyson is one of the team's biggest surprises in the preseason, as the second-round pick out of Clemson was a long shot to make the roster. Instead, he's logged more minutes than most of Denver's starters and keeps pouring in the points. At 6-foot-8, Tyson can be plugged in at either wing position and is an adept deep threat, which was his bread and butter in college. The depth chart for Denver is crowded, but Tyson is making a case for a spot on the 15-man roster.