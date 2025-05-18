Tyson (ankle) is available for Sunday's Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder.
Tyson will suit up for Sunday's win-or-go-home matchup after a three-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. However, he isn't guaranteed playing time as the Nuggets attempt to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
