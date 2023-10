Tyson will get the starting nod in Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers.

Tyson has been a standout in the preseason, averaging 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers. Michael Porter Jr. (ankle) is sitting out again Thursday, but it's pretty cool to see Tyson get an opportunity with the rest of Denver's usual starters.