Tyson racked up 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds and a block across 17 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 116-102 preseason win over the Bulls.

Tyson is vying for a bench spot in the Nuggets' rotation by the time the 2023-24 regular season rolls around, and he was impressive in this one, contributing on both ends of the court and looking efficient on offense. Tyson has scored in double digits in each of his last two preseason outings, though an uptick on his three-point shooting (5-for-19) would boost his case even further.