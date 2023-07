Tyson tallied 31 points (11-13 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one turnover in 27 minutes during Friday's 112-81 Summer League win over Miami.

Tyson and Peyton Watson have looked dominant for the Nuggets in Summer League. Denver had shut down Watson prior to Friday's game, leaving Tyson to get all the shots he could handle. Tyson is making a strong case to soak up some of the minutes that Jeff Green left behind.