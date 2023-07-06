Tyson and the Nuggets agreed Wednesday on a four-year deal worth up to $7.7 million, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

According to Singer, the first three years of the deal are fully guaranteed, while the Nuggets hold a $2.41 million club option for the fourth year in 2026-27. The guaranteed portion of the deal in particular is fairly atypical for a player selected in the second round of the draft, but the Nuggets evidently envision the 23-year-old forward from Clemson becoming a key depth piece early on his career. At least heading into his first NBA training camp, Tyson is likely to find himself outside of head coach Michael Malone's rotation, though a strong showing in both the Summer League and the preseason could vault him ahead of Peyton Watson, Vlatko Cancar and fellow rookie Julian Strawther in the competition to replace some of the bench minutes that have opened up following the departures of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green.