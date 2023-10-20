Tyson compiled five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 21 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 win over the Clippers.

Although Michael Porter (ankle) will be the starter to begin the season if he's healthy, coach Michael Malone's decision to start Tyson is a strong indication that he will make waves in the second unit. His excellent work during the preseason bolstered him from a potential G League candidate to a lock for the 15-man roster. The Clemson product has a versatile skill set, highlighted by a steady three-point shot. He'll be able to fill many roles with the second unit this season.