Tyson has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 against the Thunder due to a right ankle sprain.

Tyson was a late addition to the injury report after presumably twisting his ankle during warmups. He didn't appear in Games 1 or 3 but saw 12 minutes during Denver's Game 2 blowout loss, posting eight points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal.