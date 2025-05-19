Tyson (ankle) played the final 9:36 of Sunday's 125-93 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals, scoring five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and adding three rebounds and one assist.

Tyson had missed the previous three games of the series due to a right ankle sprain, though the second-year forward hadn't been part of the Nuggets' postseason rotation anyway. He was able to get some run in Game 7, though he didn't check into the game until the Thunder had built a 32-point lead. Tyson finished the regular season with averages of 2.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 7.8 minutes per contest while shooting 37.5 percent from the field in 51 appearances (two starts).