Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Nabs double-double in SL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tyson posted 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Thursday's 90-89 Summer League loss to Milwaukee.
Tyson wasn't shy on the offensive end, where he chucked up a team-high 14 attempts from the field. He wasn't able to get his shot to fall for the majority of the night, but his shot volume allowed him to reach double figures, and his effort on the glass resulted in a double-double. Tyson appeared in 51 regular-season games for the Nuggets a season ago, averaging 2.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.8 minutes.
More News
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Makes garbage-time cameo in Game 7•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Gets green light Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Questionable for series finale•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Remains out for Game 6•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Late addition to injury report•