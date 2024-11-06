Tyson ended Monday's 121-119 win over the Raptors with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, one block and one steal over 15 minutes.
Tyson chipped in on the defensive end during his second consecutive game hitting the double-digit mark in minutes. The 24-year-old is a candidate for an increased role with Aaron Gordon (calf) set to miss multiple weeks.
More News
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Gets garbage-time run Friday•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Elevated for Sunday's game•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Gets garbage-time run in return•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Sidelined once again•