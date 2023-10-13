Tyson recorded 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's preseason double-overtime loss to Chicago.

Tyson had a dominant performance during Summer League play this year, and while he was held scoreless during the Nuggets' preseason opener against the Suns, he bounced back nicely during Thursday's double-overtime matchup. Tyson was a second-round pick by the Nuggets in this year's draft and is unlikely to have as significant of a role during the regular season, but it's possible he carves out some minutes off the bench following his strong offseason performance.