Tyson finished Thursday's 117-83 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in five minutes.

Tyson moved into the rotation for just the second time in the past seven games, taking advantage of what was a blowout loss for the Nuggets. Now trailing 2-1 in the series, Denver will be hoping to flip the script when the two teams meet again in Game 4 on Saturday.