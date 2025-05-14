Tyson (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder.
Tyson is set to miss his third straight game due to a right ankle sprain. His absence shouldn't significantly affect the Nuggets, as the 24-year-old has played sparingly in four games this postseason.
