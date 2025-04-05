Tyson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Warriors.
The Nuggets rested their entire starting unit against the Spurs on Wednesday but will be close to full strength for this contest, so Tyson will return to his regular role on the bench. He should see decent minutes with the second unit, but not enough to make a significant impact in fantasy.
