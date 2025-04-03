Tyson ended Wednesday's 113-106 loss to San Antonio with 18 points (7-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds across 30 minutes.

Tyson made his second start of the season Wednesday, recording a career-high in points, shot attempts and minutes played. With Denver ravaged by injuries and forwards Aaron Gordon (calf), Michael Porter (personal), Peyton Watson (knee) and Julian Strawther (knee) all inactive, the 2023 second-round pick stepped up and took on a significant role. Tyson is likely to revert back to a reserve role, health permitting.