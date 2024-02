Tyson was ruled out ahead of Monday's 112-95 loss to the Bucks due to a left finger sprain/fracture.

Tyson had been playing for the G League's Grand Rapids Gold prior to being recalled Monday, so he presumably sustained the injury in a recent game or practice with the Nuggets' affiliate. Even if he's cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, the rookie second-round pick is unlikely to be included in head coach Michael Malone's rotation.