Tyson (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder.
Tyson was a late scratch before Sunday's Game 4 loss due to a sprained right ankle, and he'll miss Tuesday's Game 5 as well. However, the 24-year-old's absence shouldn't cause significant waves in the club's rotation.
More News
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Late addition to injury report•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Rare appearance in Game 3 loss•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Returning to second unit•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Scores career-high 18 points•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Getting spot start Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Hunter Tyson: Back to bench Wednesday•