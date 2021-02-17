Hartenstein added six points (3-3 FG), one rebound and one steal in 10 minutes during Tuesday's loss at Boston.
Hartenstein recorded his best outing in over a month, as the center went perfect from the floor en route to his highest total since Jan. 10 against the Knicks. Hartenstein has now dropped 17 points over his last five appearances with the Nuggets.
