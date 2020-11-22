Hartenstein agreed Sunday with the Nuggets on a two-year contract, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.

Hartenstein will fill the 15th and final opening on the Denver roster after the team bid adieu to free agent Torrey Craig, who reached a deal with the Bucks over the weekend. The 22-year-old Hartenstein is expected to vie with Paul Millsap and rookie Zeke Nnaji for the top backup role at center behind superstar Nikola Jokic. Over his 23 appearances with the Rockets in 2019-20, Hartenstein was one of the league's stronger producers on a per-minute basis. He averaged 4.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.4 steals in 11.6 minutes per game while converting at a 65.7 percent clip from the field.